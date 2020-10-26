Norway LNG plant to stay shut for up to a year after fire, Equinor says

Equinor's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway could remain closed until October 2021 as extensive repairs are carried out following a fire last month, the company said on Monday.

The plant, also known as Hammerfest LNG, had previously been scheduled to reopen on Jan. 1. "In addition to damages caused by the fire on the air intake on one of the plant's five power turbines, large amounts of seawater from the extinguishing have damaged other auxiliary systems such as electrical equipment and cables in the plant," Equinor said in a statement.

"It is the scope of work of these consequential damages that are considered the most extensive and the duration of the shutdown will depend on the delivery time of necessary equipment," Equinor said. Progress will also be affected by restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company added.

Norwegian police and the country's Petroleum Safety Authority are both investigating the fire, with Equinor also conducting its own study.

