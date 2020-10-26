Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway LNG plant to stay shut for up to a year after fire, Equinor says

Equinor's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway could remain closed until October 2021 as extensive repairs are carried out following a fire last month, the company said on Monday. The plant, also known as Hammerfest LNG, had previously been scheduled to reopen on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:57 IST
Norway LNG plant to stay shut for up to a year after fire, Equinor says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Equinor's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway could remain closed until October 2021 as extensive repairs are carried out following a fire last month, the company said on Monday.

The plant, also known as Hammerfest LNG, had previously been scheduled to reopen on Jan. 1. "In addition to damages caused by the fire on the air intake on one of the plant's five power turbines, large amounts of seawater from the extinguishing have damaged other auxiliary systems such as electrical equipment and cables in the plant," Equinor said in a statement.

"It is the scope of work of these consequential damages that are considered the most extensive and the duration of the shutdown will depend on the delivery time of necessary equipment," Equinor said. Progress will also be affected by restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company added.

Norwegian police and the country's Petroleum Safety Authority are both investigating the fire, with Equinor also conducting its own study.

Also Read: Goa CM holds talks with Norwegian firms for investment in state

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials produce robust immune response in elderly - FT

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing early results.A vaccine that works is seen as a game-change...

Senior doctors of North Corp hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened with no resolution in sight, officials said. R R Gautam, pre...

SC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Disha Salian to approach the Bombay High Court. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after fall...

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020