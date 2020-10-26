Railways Minister writes to Punjab CM to ensure complete resumption of railway services in Punjab

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to ensure the complete resumption of railway services in the state. The letter states, "Ensure full security, clear track of agitators and guarantee security for free run for all trains to and through Punjab."

This comes after Punjab Chief Minister has sought personal intervention of Union Railways Minister for the immediate restoration of freight movement, which remains suspended in the state even after the farmers' decision to partially lift their blockade. The Chief Minister spoke to the Piyush Goyal on Monday in the light of the decision of the Railways to extend the ban on movement of goods trains, initially imposed for two days (on October 24 and 25), for another four days.

The decision of the Railways to discontinue freight movement in Punjab subsequent to the partial success of negotiations with the farmers had negated the efforts of the state so far, said the Chief Minister, warning that the move may, in fact, further provoke the agitated farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws. According to a Punjab government release, the Chief Minister also wrote to Goyal expressing serious concern that if the freight movement is not started immediately, "not only Punjab will face serious disruption in economic activities and shortage of essential supplies, but Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh will also face serious economic crisis". (ANI)