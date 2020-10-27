Left Menu
Telangana reports 837 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 837 new COVID-19 cases and 1,554 recoveries were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:50 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 837 new COVID-19 cases and 1,554 recoveries were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 17,890 active cases and 2,32,671 recoveries.

So far, a total of 1,315 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus, including four in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.56 per cent in the state, while the recovery rate stands at 90.14 per cent. (ANI)

