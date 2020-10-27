J-K: Snow cleared from Mughal Road in Rajouri district
After snowfall affected movement of vehicles on roads of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, snow was cleared from the Mughal Road to make way for vehicles.
After snowfall affected movement of vehicles on roads of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, snow was cleared from the Mughal Road to make way for vehicles.
Visuals from the Pir Panjal range showed a vehicle with a snowplough clearing the road as the snow had covered parts of the road, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through. (ANI)