4 held for stealing 58 bags of onions from farmer in Pune

Pune rural police have arrested four people for allegedly stealing 58 bags of onions worth Rs 2.35 lakhs from a farmer on October 21.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 09:50 IST
A visual of the arrested accused. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Pune rural police have arrested four people for allegedly stealing 58 bags of onions worth Rs 2.35 lakhs from a farmer on October 21. The accused had allegedly broken the lock of the storage room where onions were kept.

"49 bags worth Rs 2 lakhs recovered while rest bags were sold," the police said. A complaint was registered by a farmer with Otur police station about the theft of onions on October 22. Accordingly, police had started investigating the matter and found CCTV footage of suspects leaving the place.

Based on CCTV footage police nabbed two accused from the area during patrolling who confessed to the crime and informed about the involvement of their two more colleagues. Accordingly, two more accused were arrested in the case by the police. All four accused were booked under relevant sections of IPC and were produced before a local court where the court has sent them to police custody. (ANI)

