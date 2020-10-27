Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC to monitor CBI probe into Hathras case, orders SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the case related to the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit girl in Hathras.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:20 IST
Allahabad HC to monitor CBI probe into Hathras case, orders SC
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the case related to the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit girl in Hathras. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, which was hearing a plea seeking to transfer the trial in the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, said that the same will be decided at a later stage.

The bench said that all aspects of the Hathras case, including security to the victim's family and witnesses will be looked after by the Allahabad High Court. "So far as the transfer of the Hathras case to Delhi is concerned, it is appropriate for the CBI to conclude the investigation and it will be decided at the later stage," the bench said.

The court observed that once the investigation is complete, the transfer of the case can be considered. "As of now, CBI is dealing with it and there is no cause of apprehension," it added. The bench also asked the CBI to file its status reports in Allahabad High Court.

A 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. When her mortal remains were taken to her native place, the Uttar Pradesh Police and administration allegedly cremated her body forcefully and without the family's consent or their presence, in the dead of the night.

The post-mortem report of the victim has said that she suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra". The police have claimed the forensic report has revealed that the woman was not raped. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India and the US ink landmark defence pact, BECA: MEA Spokesperson.

India and the US ink landmark defence pact, BECA MEA Spokesperson....

Desi Bellé lets woman ‘break free’ with new digital campaign #WorldWideWest#

Western wear womens brand from Killer Jeans Mumbai, 27th October, 2020 Desi Bell from the house of Killer Jeans, Indias leading denim brand, brings western fashion directly to India from Europe, the fashion capital of the World. Their coll...

Tejashwi Yadav's aggressive challenge opens up Bihar's poll fight

As Bihar readies for the first phase of voting on Wednesday, the NDAs sweep of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls appears to be a distant memory with the RJD-led opposition mounting a spirited fight against the nearly 15-year-old rule of Chief Minist...

Cricket-De Villiers skips Big Bash but open to future Brisbane return

AB de Villiers has decided to skip this years Big Bash League due to family and COVID-19 related issues but the batsman has unfinished business at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday. Coach Darren L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020