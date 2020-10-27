KZN Premier welcomes arrest on Senzo Meyiwa murder case

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the arrest of five suspects linked to the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

The arrests were announced on the sixth anniversary of the fatal shooting of Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend in Vosloorus.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, announced the arrests at a briefing on Monday. The five are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates Court today.

"As KwaZulu-Natal, we are pleased that finally, this matter is nearing closure. The arrests bring hope that the arm of the law is long and the police are prepared to pursue justice for victims of crime, no matter how long it takes.

"More importantly, we trust that this development will bring welcome relief to the family of Senzo Meyiwa, who lost a dear son and breadwinner in that murder," said Zikalala.

He said the tragic circumstances under which Meyiwa died have for too long been shrouded in mystery, which has had devastating consequences for the family.

"We congratulate Minister Cele, Commissioner Sitole and his investigating multi-disciplinary team for their painstaking work to get us this far.

"We, however, also wish to urge members of the public and the media to allow the criminal justice system the space to pursue this matter to its finality," said the Premier.

