Telangana BJP spokesperson alleges excessive force in arrest of Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Tuesday alleged highhandedness by the police in the recent arrest of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:42 IST
K. Krishna Saagar Rao, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Tuesday alleged highhandedness by the police in the recent arrest of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. "MP Bandi Sanjay was not involved in any unruly protest when he was pushed and shoved into a police vehicle in the pretext of a preventive arrest. If the police had any grounds for his arrest, they could have very well done it without having to use brute force," Rao said.

He added that videos that had surfaced in the media clearly showed force being used by the police. "Videos in the mainstream and social media clearly show unwarranted and unacceptable excessive force being used by police. BJP also deplores targeted police raids on Dubbaka BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao. Has the State Election Commission become a puppet in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government?" he asked.

He further questioned whether the Telangana police were acting independently or with the permission of SEC, as mandated during the enforcement of the election code. He added, "How can police raids override the rights of candidate's family members and restrain them from making even phone calls? Are the police working for the SEC or TRS party? Who are they trying to appease?"

He further demanded that the State Election Commission take control of the situation. "The BJP demands State Election Commission to wake up and take control of the situation which is deteriorating day by day in Dubbaka, with highhandedness and police harassment of our candidate by not allowing him to have a level playing field in this by-election," he said. (ANI)

