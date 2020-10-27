SC sets March 31 deadline for Goa court to complete trial against Tarun Tejpal in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted time until March 31, 2021, to a Goa court to complete the trial in an alleged sexual assault case against a senior journalist and former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. The apex court had in an earlier order fixed December 31, 2020, as the deadline to complete the trial against him. However, the court today extended the time by three months.

In August last year, the apex court had refused to quash the charges framed by the Goa trial court against Tejpal in connection with the alleged sexual assault of his former junior colleague in 2013. Claiming innocence in the case, senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General Vikas Singh, appearing for Tejpal, had sought quashing of the charges against him in the case.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently on bail. On September 29, 2017, a trial court in Goa had framed the charges of rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement against Tejpal under sections 376(2), 354 A, and 342 of the Indian Penal Code respectively. (ANI)