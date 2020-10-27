Kerala gold smuggling: Special court sends Rabins Hameed to 7-day NIA custody

A special NIA court here on Tuesday sent Rabins Hameed, who was arrested at Kochi Airport on Monday in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, to seven-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA submitted before the court that Rabins had invested money for purchasing gold in the UAE and arranged for concealment and despatch of the contraband disguised as diplomatic baggage.

"Rabins Hameed was involved in gold smuggling during 2013-14 and various other occasions. Co-conspirators have also revealed about funding provided by Rabins for purchasing gold in the UAE," the NIA submitted. Hameed was arrested by UAE police in July 2020 and was in jail in UAE till October 25.

"He (Hameed) had not disclosed about his other mobile phones and other digital devices used by him to contact other co-accused and his entire role in this case. He has also not entirely disclosed the involvement of other entities inimical to India who may have played a vital role in this crime," the NIA submitted. "It is suspected that there is also a possibility of the involvement of terrorist groups in this crime. The funds so raised as per this crime could be used for the purpose of terrorism and anti-national activities," it added.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the NIA and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)