Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCC wants U.S. broadcasters to identify foreign-government sponsors of programs

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had voted unanimously to advance rules that would require new public disclosures of broadcast television and radio content sponsored or provided by foreign governments. The proposed requirements would require disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:38 IST
FCC wants U.S. broadcasters to identify foreign-government sponsors of programs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had voted unanimously to advance rules that would require new public disclosures of broadcast television and radio content sponsored or provided by foreign governments. The proposed requirements would require disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material. Current rules do not specify when and how foreign government sponsorship should be publicly disclosed.

The proposal said the FCC believes the "American people deserve to know when a foreign government has paid for programming, or furnished it for free, so that viewers and listeners can better evaluate the value and accuracy of such programming." FCC Chairman Ajit Pai last month cited content coming from China and Russia as a rationale to "to update our rules and shed more sunlight on these practices."

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said the commission was "awash in reports that foreign actors are attempting to influence our political process and democratic elections in the United States." She added, "foreign entities are purchasing time on broadcast stations in markets across the country, including Russian government-sponsored programming right here our nation's capital."

Democrats in Congress have been pushing the FCC to act for several years. FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, a Democrat, said the "public must have the full context in order to be informed and make their own decisions in separating truth from disinformation."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece exceeds 1,200 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

Greece recorded a new daily peak of 1,259 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, health authorities said, while the education minister tested positive for the virus. Tuesdays jump followed 715 new cases recorded on Monday. The country...

Saha, Warner power Sunrisers Hyderbad to 219/2 against DC

Wriddhiman Saha stamped his class with a 45-ball 87 while captain David Warner hit a quick-fire half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 219 for two against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Warner 66,...

INSIGHT-Donald Trump’s billion-dollar golf course development play: little to show, so far

For Donald Trump, his golf courses are jewels in his self-branded business empire, from the swaying palm trees of Trump National Doral in south Florida to the panoramic sea views of Trump Turnberry on the windswept west coast of Scotland.Wh...

Spain's Rioja wine region bans wining, dining as pandemic curbs grow

The wine-producing region of La Rioja on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars in its two largest towns for a month as part of widening restrictions across Spain to curb the coronavirus contagion. A nationwide curfew has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020