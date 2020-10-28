Equity indices open in the red

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 84.41 points and Nifty down by 23.35 points.

At 9:16 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 84.41 points or 0.21 per cent at 40,664.35 while the Nifty 50 declined by 23.35 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,866.05. (ANI)

