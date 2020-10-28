Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposed Gorakhpur Sainik School buildings should incorporate modern technology with Indian heritage, instructs UP CM

The buildings of the proposed Sainik School in Gorakhpur should incorporate modern technology along with rich Indian cultural heritage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:01 IST
Proposed Gorakhpur Sainik School buildings should incorporate modern technology with Indian heritage, instructs UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The buildings of the proposed Sainik School in Gorakhpur should incorporate modern technology along with rich Indian cultural heritage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said this while a presentation was made to him in connection with the construction of the building.

As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that the residential, as well as non-residential buildings, should be constructed in view of future requirements. "Buildings should be considered to be constructed vertically, so that availability of sports grounds can be ensured as per requirement. The construction process should be completed in a phased and time-bound manner," the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the architecture of the Sainik School building should symbolise India and its rich cultural heritage. "Its form should reflect Indian tradition and culture. The construction of buildings and schools showcases the glory and valour Indian legends, heroes and freedom fighters. Its style should be excellent and lively. Incorporate technology and design in construction in coordination with Indian heritage as well as modernity," the Chief Minister added.

The release added that officials apprised the Chief Minister that arrangements regarding multipurpose hall, auditorium, solar lighting system and CCTV, horticulture and organic farming, cowshed, meditation centre, shooting range, horse riding and swimming pool are being ensured in the construction of proposed Sainik School. Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Vice President General RP Shahi, Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla, Principal Secretary Public Works Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, and Secretary Chief Minister Alok Kumar, along with other officials were present during the meeting.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...

China accuses U.S. of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate

A senior Chinese official accused the United States on Wednesday of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the worlds two biggest economies shifts to the envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020