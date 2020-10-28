Gujarat: Stationery manufacturers expect low sales ahead of 'Chopda Pujan' due to COVID-19

As people around the country gear up to celebrate Diwali amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stationery manufacturers in Ahmedabad say that they expect very low sales this year ahead of 'Chopda Pujan'. The 'Chopda Pujan' (book worship) is performed on Diwali by trading communities to pray for prosperity and smooth business. Even though accounting practices have been digitised now, many still purchase and worship accounting books to perform the ritual.

Speaking to ANI, Naresh Shah, a bookseller and stationery association member in Ahmedabad said, "I have been running this business for several years and have seen my share of ups and downs. This year has been particularly difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, we deliver books across India and around the world and normally have quite a high demand. However, this year we secured very few orders and are having trouble paying our workers." "This industry is facing a loss of about Rs 40 to 50 crores and the people employed are mostly from very poor backgrounds. Most of us are struggling to take care of basic household expenses," Shah added.

Diwali is scheduled to be celebrated across India on November 14. (ANI)