Mehbooba Mufti calls NIA 'pet agency' of BJP
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has become BJP's pet agency to intimidate and browbeat those who refuse to fall in line.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:12 IST
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has become BJP's pet agency to intimidate and browbeat those who refuse to fall in line.
Her remark came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bengaluru including the residence of Khurram Parvaiz, offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust.
"NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line," Mufti tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Bandipora
- Bengaluru
- Mufti
ALSO READ
Former JK chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti being released: JK Govt spokesman.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to be released from detention
Digvijaya Singh welcomes Mehbooba Mufti's release, questions whether Article 370 abrogation improved situation in Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti to attend meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories at NC president's residence: Omar Abdullah
Stalin welcomes Mehbooba Mufti's release