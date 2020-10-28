Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

A terrorist hideout was busted in the Kalaban forest area of Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district here in a joint operation by the police and the army, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site during the operation conducted on the intervening night of October 27 and 28.

One AK-56, three magazines, a pair of binoculars, a radio set, a Pakistan made pistol, a pistol magazine, a solar charger, AK rounds -793 and a pouch was recovered from the search, officials said. (ANI)