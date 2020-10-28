Parag Gupta appointed as new OFDC chairman

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Odisha government has appointed Parag Gupta as the chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), officials said on Wednesday. Gupta, a 1988 batch IAS officer, is an additional chief secretary rank officer, who has returned to Odisha after completing his central deputation as an advisor in NITI Aayog.

Principal Secretary of Steel and Mines, Surendra Kumar, has been given the additional charge as the chairman of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), they said. Kumar will take charge as the OMC chairman from Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, who was holding the additional charge since March, 2016.

Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, G Mathivathnan, has been given the additional charge as the chairman of the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). Kumar was holding that post. Mathivathnan, a 1994 batch IAS officer, is the longest-serving Housing and Urban Development principal secretary. He is in the post since August, 2014.

With the state government developing the infrastructure of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, he has been given the additional charge as the CDA chairman. Mansi Nimbhal, a 2010 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the member secretary of the Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board (OSAMB). She will also hold the additional charge of the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Limited (TDCCOL).

Department of Planning and Convergence Deputy Secretary Yeddula Vijay has been given the additional charge as the chief executive of the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA)..