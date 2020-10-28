VHP demands law to stop 'love jihad', condemns Ballabgarh incident

By Amit Kumar Surendra Jain, International Joint Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) labelled the murder of a 21-year-old student in Haryana's Ballabgarh as "love jihad" and urged the Central government to bring in a law against it.

Jain condemned the incident and said that anti-conversion and anti-love jihad law should be bought because many girls have been kidnapped within Mewat and Gurugram within the last 7 days. "The Central government must bring the law against 'love jihad'. Conversion cannot be allowed in any civilised society, love jihad cannot be allowed. It is not just the invasion of the population," Jain told ANI.

"This is an attack on the self-respect of non-Muslims and also on the security of the country," he alleged. The VHP leader said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that what has happened in Ballabgarh does not happen again.

"The constitution of SIT is not enough. Action should also be taken against the police officer who is lying about the affidavit," he added. The man who shot the victim was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, attempting to shove her into a car and when she tries to save herself is shot at point-blank range.

After shooting the victim, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound. Police arrested the attacker Touseef and his accomplice, Rehan. Both have been sent to two days police custody. (ANI)