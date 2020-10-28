Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP demands law to stop 'love jihad', condemns Ballabgarh incident

Surendra Jain, International Joint Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) labelled the murder of a 21-year-old student in Haryana's Ballabgarh as "love jihad" and urged the Central government to bring in a law against it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:30 IST
VHP demands law to stop 'love jihad', condemns Ballabgarh incident
Surendra Jain speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Surendra Jain, International Joint Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) labelled the murder of a 21-year-old student in Haryana's Ballabgarh as "love jihad" and urged the Central government to bring in a law against it.

Jain condemned the incident and said that anti-conversion and anti-love jihad law should be bought because many girls have been kidnapped within Mewat and Gurugram within the last 7 days. "The Central government must bring the law against 'love jihad'. Conversion cannot be allowed in any civilised society, love jihad cannot be allowed. It is not just the invasion of the population," Jain told ANI.

"This is an attack on the self-respect of non-Muslims and also on the security of the country," he alleged. The VHP leader said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that what has happened in Ballabgarh does not happen again.

"The constitution of SIT is not enough. Action should also be taken against the police officer who is lying about the affidavit," he added. The man who shot the victim was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, attempting to shove her into a car and when she tries to save herself is shot at point-blank range.

After shooting the victim, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound. Police arrested the attacker Touseef and his accomplice, Rehan. Both have been sent to two days police custody. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's Moon targets carbon neutrality by 2050

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the worlds most fossil-fuel reliant economies, said on Wednesday the country will go carbon neutral by 2050.The announcement comes after Japan earlier this week said will cut greenhouse gases to ...

Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday

Bangladeshs cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday. Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence...

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...

Govt to establish additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is looking at establishing additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts in several cities, given the rise in commercial crimes and COVID-19 procurement corruption.The President said this when he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020