Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM launches scheme to provide stipend to young advocates

Many young advocates could not realise their ambition due to lack of income during their initial years of practice and many of them, mostly with rural or poor background, find it difficult to sustain and as a result change profession, he had then said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:47 IST
TN CM launches scheme to provide stipend to young advocates
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a scheme to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to young advocates in the state. He announced the initiative in July this year with a view to helping junior lawyers from a poor background, as it would take about four years for them to start practicing after completing various formalities, including enrolling in the Bar Council, an official release here said.

Eligible advocates will get the sum for a two year period. The chief minister handed over the stipend orders to nine advocates at the Secretariat here to mark the rollout of the scheme, it added.

Palaniswami had in July announced that the monthly stipend will be paid to newly enrolled junior lawyers for two years to help them overcome financial difficulties in pursuit of their profession. Many young advocates could not realize their ambition due to lack of income during their initial years of practice and many of them, mostly with rural or poor background, find it difficult to sustain and as a result change profession, he had then said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IL&FS Securities Services pays Rs 7.8 lakh to settle case with Sebi

ILFS Securities Services Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms in respect of its risk participation arrangement with ILFS Financial Services Ltd. The firm paid Rs 7.8 lakh towards settlement...

Around 25,000 people to watch Boxing Day Test between India-Australia at MCG

Cricket Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Club, manager of the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG, and the Victorian Government on Wednesday announced a new three-year venue hire agreement for the MCG, starting with the 31st consecutive Boxing Day...

Jailed for protesting, Belarus basketball star speaks out for political change

Belarus basketball star Yelena Leuchanka has twice represented her country at the Olympic Games, but until this year she had always stayed out of politics. That changed abruptly when her country was engulfed by protests. When she joined a s...

"Stop the violence", says father of Black man killed by Philadelphia police

The family of a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police appealed for calm as a second night of protests over his death brought renewed violence, with clashes between police and demonstrators and some looting of stores. Tension has grippe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020