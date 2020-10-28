Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed to lead WTO - sources tell Reuters

The proposal, which still needs full WTO approval, caps a more than four-month selection process involving intensive lobbying which saw her square up against South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee in the final round. The recommendation of former finance minister Okonjo-Iweala was made by three WTO ambassadors, the so-called "troika", after consulting with members in a series of closed-door meetings in Geneva as part of an intricate and opaque process that some have compared to a papal succession.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:29 IST
Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed to lead WTO - sources tell Reuters
Representative image

A key group of WTO ambassadors has proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday, clearing a path for her to become the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its 25-year history. The proposal, which still needs full WTO approval, caps a more than four-month selection process involving intensive lobbying which saw her square up against South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee in the final round.

The recommendation of former finance minister Okonjo-Iweala was made by three WTO ambassadors, the so-called "troika", after consulting with members in a series of closed-door meetings in Geneva as part of an intricate and opaque process that some have compared to a papal succession. It still needs to be approved by consensus at a meeting of the WTO's 164 members.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on airA magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening b...

Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The Maharashtra government has proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, an official said on Wednesday. At present only certain categories of persons including...

Science News Roundup: NorthStar and Thales Alenia Space begin work on satellites to combat space collisions; On the moon, water water everywhere and not a drop to drink and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NorthStar and Thales Alenia Space begin work on satellites to combat space collisionsCanadas NorthStar Earth Space and Thales Alenia Space said on Tuesday they will begin work on a comm...

Trump or Biden's big economic challenge: millions of struggling Americans

The winner of the race for the White House will face a generation of low-to-middle income Americans struggling to get back to work because of a health crisis not seen in more than 100 years. Whether its President Donald Trump or Democratic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020