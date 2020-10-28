Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Treasury to propose three-year wage freeze

The proposal is contained in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) the Minister delivered in Parliament on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:41 IST
National Treasury to propose three-year wage freeze
About R36.5 billion has been reduced from the compensation of employees, mainly from a freeze in salary increases.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In an effort to stabilize the spiraling public sector wage bill, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced that National Treasury will propose a three-year wage freeze.

The proposal is contained in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) the Minister delivered in Parliament on Wednesday.

About R36.5 billion has been reduced from the compensation of employees, mainly from a freeze in salary increases.

In supporting documents, Treasury said the government proposes growth in the public service wage bill of 1.8% in the current year and average annual growth of 0.8% over the 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period.

"To achieve these targets, which are essential for fiscal sustainability, the government has not implemented the third-year of the 2018 wage agreement.

"Furthermore, the Budget Guidelines propose a wage freeze for the next three years to support fiscal consolidation," reads the MTBPS document.

Additional options that are also set to be explored include harmonizing the allowances and benefits available to public servants, reconsidering pay progression rules, and reviewing occupation-specific dispensations.

The next round of wage negotiations is due to start soon and work is underway to formulate the government's position.

In addition, the government is coordinating work relating to developing a comprehensive public sector remuneration strategy for the medium- to long-term. This will include public office bearers, State-owned companies, public entities, and local government.

The strategy will seek to better balance competing interests on the basis of fairness, equity, and affordability.

Implementation risks for expenditure reductions

Both the upcoming decision on the final year of the current wage agreement and the upcoming wage talks pose significant risks to the expenditure ceiling.

Treasury said the government remains committed to fiscal sustainability.

In light of the weak economic outlook and deteriorating fiscal position, the 2020 MTBPS sets out ambitious consolidation targets to achieve a primary surplus by 2025/26. This, it said, requires substantial spending reductions, particularly on the wage bill, to stabilize debt and improve the composition of spending.

Achieving these targets will require large reductions in non-interest spending over the next three years, amounting to R300 billion, relative to projections set out in the 2020 Budget Review.

The majority of these reductions will be applied to the wage bill. Government will aim to protect funding for infrastructure investment, the document states.

With the fiscal outlook highly uncertain, Treasury concedes that major risks are posed by the speed of economic recovery, the legal process associated with public service compensation, and the forthcoming wage negotiations.

Treasury said public service compensation had, in the last 15 years, grown at an unsustainable rate, at nearly 1.5 percentage points faster than the growth rate of the GDP.

"[This was] largely because of increases in average remuneration. The result is that public service compensation now accounts for the equivalent of 11% of GDP, up from 9% in 2004/05," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Highest single-day 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries take total number

of people cured in West Bengal to 3,17,928 toll rises to6,664 with 60 more deaths Health Department....

Maha: Man-eater tiger shifted to rescue centre in Nagpur

A man-eater tiger, which was captured in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, was shifted to Gorewada wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur on Wednesday, an official said. The big cat named RT-1, which was captured by the Rajura forest department o...

Suspected jihadist freed by Mali is detained in Algeria

Algerias defence ministry said on Wednesday it had detained a suspected jihadist militant who was released this month by Mali as part of a prisoner swap, underscoring its fears of insecurity in the Sahel region. Mustapha Derar, an Algerian ...

Belgium needs plasma to continue COVID-19 studies, Red Cross says

Belgian clinical studies to study the effectiveness of blood plasma for people recovering from COVID-19 are at risk of being suspended because of low plasma stocks, doctors said, prompting a call for more blood donors to come forward.The Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020