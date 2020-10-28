Left Menu
Gadkari distributes electric potter wheels to 100 families

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday distributed electric potter wheels through video conference to 100 potter families in Nanded and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra. The potters belong to 15-10 villages in Nanded and five villages in Parbhani district. The distribution of equipment will benefit at least 400 members of the community by increasing their productivity and income.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:53 IST
Gadkari distributes electric potter wheels to 100 families
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday distributed electric potter wheels through video conference to 100 potter families in Nanded and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra. The potters belong to 15-10 villages in Nanded and five villages in Parbhani district.

The distribution of equipment will benefit at least 400 members of the community by increasing their productivity and income. "With proper training and distribution of advanced equipment under the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, the productivity and income of potters has increased manifolds. The scheme will further be implemented in other remote areas of Maharashtra and other states," Gadkari said.

On this occasion, the Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises also interacted with some artisans who expressed happiness on receiving the government support. They said that with the increase in production using electric potter wheel, they were now earning 3-4 times more than what they earned earlier.

