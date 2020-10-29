Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 27.44 lakh cash, gold, silver seized from Mahabubnagar municipal commissioner's bank locker

Gold and silver worth Rs 17.26 lakh, and Rs 27.44 lakh in cash were seized from a bank locker of Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner Vadde Surendar on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:26 IST
Rs 27.44 lakh cash, gold, silver seized from Mahabubnagar municipal commissioner's bank locker
The seized items from the bank locker. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Gold and silver worth Rs 17.26 lakh, and Rs 27.44 lakh in cash were seized from a bank locker of Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner Vadde Surendar on Thursday. The seizure was made in connection with a case, lodged against Surendar under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on October 27.

The seized items included gold ornaments weighing 808 grams worth Rs 17,24,744 and silver ornaments weighing 71 grams worth Rs 1,280. During the course of an investigation, it was revealed that Surendar and his wife were using this locker of Indian Overseas Bank, Hayathnagar branch. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehensi...

Marico Q2 net rises 7.9 pc to Rs 273 cr, sales up 8.7 pc to Rs 1,989 cr

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Wednesday reported 7.90 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by robust volume growth in domestic business and a stable performance oversea...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi casts early vote in poll hit by COVID-19 curbs

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cast a ballot on Thursday in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of Novembers election after being unable to travel to her registered township near Yangon due to restrictions aimed at containing a spike in coronaviru...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections rose in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of strict lockdowns that would damage already fragile economic recoveries. European shares fell 2.8 to their lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020