Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept raids 22 locations in Tamil Nadu, identifies unaccounted investments

The Income Tax department carried out searches at 22 premises in Tamil Nadu on a group running educational institutions and identified unaccounted investments and on-money payments of around Rs 150 crore, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:08 IST
I-T dept raids 22 locations in Tamil Nadu, identifies unaccounted investments
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax department carried out searches at 22 premises in Tamil Nadu on a group running educational institutions and identified unaccounted investments and on-money payments of around Rs 150 crore, officials said on Thursday. According to officials, searches were conducted at 22 premises in Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai, and Namakkal on Wednesday, in which Rs 5 crore cash was seized.

"The Income Tax Department has carried out searches on October 28 at 22 premises in Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai, and Namakkal on a group engaged in the running of Educational Institutions and their associates, including a civil contractor. The search was carried out on the basis of information that fees collected from students were not fully accounted for in the regular books of accounts," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. The CBDT said that evidence found during the search reveals that the allegations regarding suppression of fees received are true and the unaccounted receipts are siphoned off to the personal accounts of the trustees, which in turn are invested in real estate through a company.

"The other shareholders of the company, including an architect from Tirupur and a textile businessman were also covered. Electronic devices seized during the course of search are being examined," the statement said. "During the searches in the case of the civil contractors from Namakkal, inflation of expenditure by booking bogus expenses under labour charges, material purchase, etc has been found. The search has led to the identification of unaccounted investments and on-money payments to the extent of around Rs 150 crore. Cash amounting to Rs.5 crore has been seized. Some lockers are yet to be operated," it added. (ANI)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu gets permission to borrow additional amount of Rs 9,627 crore

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials: 8 inmates dead after prison riot in Herat

Rioting at a prison in western Afghanistan has left at least eight inmates dead, provincial officials said Thursday. The violence erupted on Wednesday night at the prison in the city of Herat, the capital of western Herat province, accordin...

Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution rise to 36 per cent: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhis PM2.5 pollution rose to 36 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government air quality monitoring agency. The number of farm fires in neighbouring states was 2,9...

Three dead in knife attack in French church, woman beheaded

An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the citys mayor described as terrorism.Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twit...

Belarusian leader Lukashenko replaces his interior minister amid protests

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko replaced his interior minister on Thursday, the Belta state news agency reported, as he faces mass protests calling for him to leave power.In a related move, Lukashenko named three senior figures with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020