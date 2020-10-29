SHGs hold COVID-19 awareness rally in Krishna district

Some self-help groups (SHGs) held a rally at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Thursday to raise awareness among the people about the safety measures to be taken to fight COVID-19. District collector AMD Imtiaz also took part in the rally.

"Everybody should follow three formulae to prevent the spread of coronavirus - usage of masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance," said the district collector. "In case there are any health issues, better to get tested for COVID 19. By having tested at the correct time, one can save their life along with other's. Everyone must wear masks," the district collector added. (ANI)