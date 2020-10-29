NTPC begins Vigilance Awareness Week to make 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India'

NTPC Ltd. Country's largest power producer and the PSU under Ministry of Power, commenced the Vigilance Awareness Week (27th October to 2nd November 2020), with a vow to make "Vigilant India, Prosperous India". The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed across Power stations of NTPC.

The Vigilance Awareness Week began with senior management of NTPC taking the pledge for promoting accountability and curbing corruption in all spheres of life and creating awareness by following all safety protocols during Covid-19.

As a vision-driven and value governed organization, it has always been NTPC's endeavour to achieve excellence with ethics. Through the Vigilance Awareness Week, NTPC will further reiterate its commitment towards building a self- reliant India - "आत्मनिभकर भारत". In this process, NTPC is committed to remaining vigilant, transparent and accountable for its actions to stakeholders and the society at large. NTPC's Vigilance Department has strived in undertaking sincere efforts in aligning its function with all processes of the company. Films, radio jingles and social media messaging are being displayed and shared to propagate the messages to the public at large.

To raise awareness on Vigilance, NTPC will undertake various employee engagement programs like quiz, elocution, essay and painting competitions for their employees and their family members as well. Various social campaigns too will be rolled out to raise awareness on the issue. Banners and posters will be displayed across NTPC Power Stations to educate both external and internal stakeholders on the significance of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

