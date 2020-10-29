Andhra reports 2,905 new COVID-19 cases, 8,17,679 in total

A total of 2,905 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 8,17,679 in the state. According to the data, as many as 3,243 persons recovered from COVID-19 today.

There are 26,268 active cases in the state while a total of 7,84,752 people have recovered from the virus. "2,905 new corona cases, 16 deaths were detected in the state. The total number of cases stand at 8,17,679 including 26,268 active cases. Total 7,84,752 have recovered while the death toll stood at 6,659 in Andhra Pradesh," the daily media bulletin from the Andhra government stated.

Among the 16 new deaths due to COVID-19, Krishna district witnessed three fatalities, two each in Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa districts and one each in Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari, it said. With 49,881 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 80,40,203, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 517 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounts to 1,20,527, as per the Union Health Ministry.Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours.Meanwhile, a total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 28. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)