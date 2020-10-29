Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta kills three as it rips across U.S. South

The storm brought 110 mile-per-hour (175 km-per-hour) winds to the Louisiana coast and knocked out power to 2.4 million people from Louisiana to North Carolina. A New Orleans man died after touching a live power line, while two others were killed in Mississippi and Georgia from the coastal storm surge and a wind-felled tree, police reported.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:22 IST
Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta kills three as it rips across U.S. South
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South on Thursday with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people. The storm brought 110 mile-per-hour (175 km-per-hour) winds to the Louisiana coast and knocked out power to 2.4 million people from Louisiana to North Carolina.

A New Orleans man died after touching a live power line, while two others were killed in Mississippi and Georgia from the coastal storm surge and a wind-felled tree, police reported. Crews overnight cleared major roadways of tree limbs and snapped electrical lines as residents hauled wind-swept debris to the curb in New Orleans. One man was injured when an apartment building collapsed.

Zeta is the fifth named storm to strike Louisiana this year and the 27th named storm this season, one less than the record set in 2005. Hurricanes are getting stronger and spinning slower, as they pick up energy from the heat in the oceans due to climate change. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to stay away from downed power lines while crews restored power.

"Now is not the time to go sightseeing," Governor John Bel Edwards said. Zeta spun up in the Caribbean Sea and went from tropical storm to a damaging, Category 2 hurricane in less than four days. It struck Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and raced across the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm steamed over warm Gulf waters at up to 20 mph (32 kph) riding a steering current that propelled it over the Appalachian Mountains. It will bring strong damaging winds to the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia, the NHC said. This year's hurricanes have cost homeowners and insurers billions of dollars for repairs, and cut U.S. oil and gas output from major oil companies by millions of barrels.

Zeta this week shut down two-thirds of offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production and led energy producers to turn off undersea pipelines and evacuate workers from 231 offshore platforms and drilling rigs. U.S. oil companies including Hess Corp and W&T Offshore have cited the repeated Gulf Coast storms since June for missing production targets.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for cheating people in J-K's Samba

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people and looting them of gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Thursday, officials saidA written complaint was received at Vijaypur police station by two wom...

India dealt with border crisis with China with firmness, maturity: Foreign Secretary

India has dealt with the worst crisis in decades along its border with China with firmness and maturity despite facing the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. In an address at a ...

Mumbai Indians first team to quality for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders hereWhile CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKRs task a lot t...

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020