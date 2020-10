Water sports begin with enthusiasm at Dal Lake maintaining COVID-19 safety norms

Water sports, which were stopped earlier due to the COVID-19 lockdown, have begun in full swing while maintaining safety precautions against the virus at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The authorities had stopped all sports activities including water games in March this year when the government announced a lockdown in the whole country including Jammu and Kashmir.

But now things are getting normal day-by-day and authorities have allowed different types of sports activities including water games. So these days the water sports including swimming, canoeing and kayaking are on in full swing at the world-famous Dal Lake.

Dal Lake is a world-famous water body which attracts a large number of tourists every year from across the world. So such water sports activities can also help attract tourists towards Kashmir. "After two years we are witnessing water sports. Due to the pandemic, water sports had stopped and we were in depression. Now, rowing, swimming and other sports have been resumed. We have to maintain social distancing while conducting these sports," Maria Jan, a player told ANI.

"We are happy to take part in sports. COVID-19 pandemic had stopped all activities and had caused depression among sportspersons. The water sports facilitates social distancing in itself," Wamiq Mir, a player said. (ANI)