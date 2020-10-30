Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militant hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, arms and explosives recovered

A militant hideout was busted in the forest area near Gambhir Mughlan here and arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered in a joint operation by the police and Army, police said on Friday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:41 IST
Militant hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, arms and explosives recovered
The arms, ammunition and explosives recovered from the hideout in Rajouri. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A militant hideout was busted in the forest area near Gambhir Mughlan here and arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered in a joint operation by the police and Army, police said on Friday. According to the police, the militant hideout was busted in a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army's 38 Rashtriya Rifles recovered arms.

Based on specific information, joint parties of J-K Police and 38 RR along with army officers launched an operation in the dense forest area near Gambhir Mughlan and found a hideout that was created beneath the forest surface using stones, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Chandan Kohli said. He said that two automatic AK47 rifles, two AK magazines, 270 bullets, two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 blank rounds, 10 detonators, and 5-6 kgs of explosive material were recovered from the hideout.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the law at Manjakote Police Station and an investigation has been taken up. Meanwhile, further searches are also being undertaken in the area. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival

On Japans southern tip, some initiatives to revitalise local businesses are making small but steady success, offering a silver lining for a region that has long suffered from an ageing population and declining economy.Nagasaki, which has se...

Canada judge sides with Huawei CFO on some claims but does not dismiss U.S. extradition case

A judge has blocked an attempt by Canadas attorney general to get parts of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arguments dismissed in the case to extradite her to the United States, according to a ruling released on Thursday. Howev...

Olympics-Domestic ticketholders can apply for refunds in November: Tokyo organisers

Japan-based ticketholders for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be able to apply for refunds from Nov. 10, Games organisers said on Friday. Since deciding to postpone the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have sa...

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China. Vietnam, which also shares concern ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020