Militant hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, arms and explosives recovered

A militant hideout was busted in the forest area near Gambhir Mughlan here and arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered in a joint operation by the police and Army, police said on Friday. According to the police, the militant hideout was busted in a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army's 38 Rashtriya Rifles recovered arms.

Based on specific information, joint parties of J-K Police and 38 RR along with army officers launched an operation in the dense forest area near Gambhir Mughlan and found a hideout that was created beneath the forest surface using stones, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Chandan Kohli said. He said that two automatic AK47 rifles, two AK magazines, 270 bullets, two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 blank rounds, 10 detonators, and 5-6 kgs of explosive material were recovered from the hideout.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the law at Manjakote Police Station and an investigation has been taken up. Meanwhile, further searches are also being undertaken in the area. (ANI)