Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Oil faces bumpy road to recovery as second virus wave accelerates

The survey forecast U.S. WTI crude futures to average $38.53 a barrel in 2020, versus September's $38.70 consensus. "In the U.S., production has recently been increased again, and with a further stabilization of the situation in Libya, an important oil exporter could regain its former strength," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:30 IST
POLL-Oil faces bumpy road to recovery as second virus wave accelerates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oil prices will be hemmed in the $40-45 per barrel range for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with analysts expecting a rough road to recovery into 2021 as an accelerating coronavirus outbreak fans renewed demand concerns.

A survey of 41 economists and analysts forecast global benchmark Brent crude prices to average $42.32 a barrel in 2020, slightly down from the $42.48 forecast in the previous poll and the $42.45 average so far this year. The outlook for 2021 was also reduced to $49.76 a barrel from last month's $50.41 consensus.

A resumption in Libyan supply could further pressure prices, analysts said, while markets are bracing for the Nov. 3 U.S. elections. "The two major factors remaining in 2020 that could break the current range are the U.S. elections and surprisingly good vaccine news," said David Olzant, an analyst at Raiffeisen.

"A Biden victory could spark supply-side worries over shale, but also a more lenient policy regarding Iran could spark oversupply fears," he added. The survey forecast U.S. WTI crude futures to average $38.53 a barrel in 2020, versus September's $38.70 consensus.

"In the U.S., production has recently been increased again, and with a further stabilization of the situation in Libya, an important oil exporter could regain its former strength," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Clouding the outlook further, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies plan to increase production by 2 million barrels per day from Jan. 2021 after record output cuts earlier this year.

But a second COVID-19 wave is slowing demand and will complicate efforts by producers to balance the market, the International Energy Agency said. While a recovery in demand would continue, it will be uneven and at a slower pace over the coming months, until an effective vaccine becomes widely available, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Also Read: Libyan sides to soon work on a consolidated budget, deputy GNA PM says

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra Lifespace posts Rs 13.48 cr net loss in Sep quarter

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on lower income. It had posted a net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in the year-ago period.The t...

Habitual traffic offender fined Rs 42,500

A habitual road rule violator got the shock of his life when the traffic police here imposed on him a fine of Rs 42,500 on Friday. During a regular inspection, a sub-inspector stopped Arun Kumar, a resident of Madivala in the city, and foun...

Strong earthquake strikes Aegean Sea, shaking Turkey, Greece

A strong earthquake of magnitude of up 7.0 struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Turkey and Greece, local and international observatories said. People flooded to the streets in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir after the eart...

WRAPUP 3-Nice residents mourn church attack dead as official warns of more militant attacks

Frances interior minister said on Friday more militant attacks on its soil were likely and the country was engaged in a war against Islamist ideology following the second deadly knife attack in its cities in two weeks.Minister Gerald Damarn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020