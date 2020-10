Fight against malnutrition: Palghar collector tours villages

Palghar Collector Manik Gursalvisited remote tribal villages in the district's Talasari areaas part of the administration's efforts to curb malnutritionamong children, officials said on Friday

He visited anganwadis in Kurje Bobapada, SutrakarPatilpada, Sutrakar Katilpada, Anvir Patilpada, SavroiliBramhanpada on Thursday and spoke to villagers, includingpregnant women and young girls, officials said.