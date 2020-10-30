Left Menu
Development News Edition

7,000 tonnes onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes likely to arrive before Diwali: Goyal

In an effort to boost domestic supply and check price rise, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said private traders have already imported 7,000 tonnes of onion and another 25,000 tonnes are expected to arrive before Diwali.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:01 IST
7,000 tonnes onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes likely to arrive before Diwali: Goyal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to boost domestic supply and check price rise, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said private traders have already imported 7,000 tonnes of onion and another 25,000 tonnes are expected to arrive before Diwali. Cooperative Nafed will also start importing onion, he said.

Besides, 30,000 tonnes potato is being imported from Bhutan in order to improve the local supply and control prices of the key commodity, he added. "Retail onion prices are stable in last three days at Rs 65 per kg. The government has taken proactive measures to check price rise. Exports were banned timely and took steps for import," Goyal said at a digital press conference.

The government relaxed fumigation norms for import of onion till December. So far, 7,000 tonnes of onion has been imported by private traders, he said. "Another 25,000 tonnes of onion is expected to arrive before Diwali," he said, and added along with imports, the arrival of new kharif crop in mandis from next month will help improving the supply situation and ease pressure on prices.

The minister said that onion is being imported from countries like Egypt, Afghanistan and Turkey by private traders. Even Nafed will import on its own capacity. The government has relaxed fumigation norms for import of onion and export of onion seeds have been banned, he added.

Among other measures, stock limits have been imposed on traders to curb hoarding and black marketing and Nafed, which is holding buffer stock of onion on behalf of the government, is offloading stock in the open market. So far, Nafed has offloaded 36,488 tonnes. In case of potato, Goyal said its prices have been rising and all India average retail price has been stable at around Rs 42 per kg for last three days. However, the government has taken steps to import potato. About 30,000 tonnes of potato is arriving from Bhutan in next couple of days, the minister said. "We are going to import about 10 lakh tonnes of potato and bring prices under control," he added.

Kharif onion is expected to hit mandis from next month. Onion production from kharif and later kharif season is expected to be lower by 6 lakh tonnes to 37 lakh tonnes in the current year.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Sex tapes and stereotypes: Women jostle for bigger place in Georgian politics

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the rough-and-tumble world of Georgian politics, election campaigns can be merciless - especially for the small number of women candidates who enter the fray.But as the ex-So...

Soccer-BeIN sports chairman Al-Khelaifi acquitted in TV rights case

The chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports and president of French soccer club Paris St Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been acquitted in a case involving the award of television rights for the World Cup, his lawyers said on Frida...

KVIC launches two-layered Diwali face masks made of pure Muslin fabric

Deck up the festive fervour this Diwali with Khadis new face masks in an appealing combination of snow white and sparkling red. Keeping in view the Diwali festival, Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC has launched a Limited Edition...

'Dismal performance', says Centre over WB's implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

West Bengal has shown dismal performance in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission by providing only 2.2 lakh tap water connections to rural households against a target of 55.58 lakh in 2020-21, the Centre said on Friday. Expressing c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020