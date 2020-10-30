Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCI set to procure record quantity of 742 LMT paddy during Kharif season

Stating this at a media interaction, Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution also said that the procurement season had been advanced to 26/09/2020 in view of the early arrival of paddy in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:50 IST
FCI set to procure record quantity of 742 LMT paddy during Kharif season
Shri Piyush Goyal also said that the government is ensuring that steps are being taken to moderate potato prices. Image Credit: ANI

Food Cooperation of India and state agencies are all set to procure a record quantity of 742 LMT paddy during the ongoing Kharif crop season as against 627 LMT paddy last year. The number of purchase centres for Kharif 2020-21 has also been increased from 30,709 to 39,122. Stating this at a media interaction, Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution also said that the procurement season had been advanced to 26/09/2020 in view of the early arrival of paddy in the market.

The minister also spoke about the proactive steps to ensure affordable onions. The steps taken to the moderate crisis are-

Proactive ban on onion export is imposed from 14/09/2020. DGFT is facilitating import by private players. The Essential commodities act is invoked for onion stock limit of 25MT for wholesaler and 2MT for the retailer, w.e.f. 23/10/2020. The Export of onion seeds is prohibited from 2020 and the disposal of onion from buffer stock is being done in order to provide relief to the people in view of the soaring onion prices.

Shri Piyush Goyal also said that the government is ensuring that steps are being taken to moderate potato prices. The import duty on potato was earlier 30%. Now, quota of 10 LMT @10% duty for import of potato till 31/01/20221 is notified.

Similarly, Steps have been taken to moderate the prices of pulses. There have been retail intervention in three pulses, viz. Moong, Urad and Tur Dal by supplying pulses from buffer stocks to States/UTs. 2 LMT of Tur from the buffer stock is to be disposed of through an open market sale in the next 15 Days.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S.

EU officials warned Europe to be ready for wider COVID restrictions as infections surged across the continent, France and Germany prepared curbs almost as strict as their spring lockdowns and cases soared across the United States. Europe an...

Moscow plans vaccinations as Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record amid doctor shortage

Authorities in Moscow were preparing for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and Russias daily tally of infections rose past 18,000 to a record high amid a shortage of doctors across the country, the Kremlin said on Friday.Moscow residents w...

With 4 days to go, Trump and Biden in final quest for votes

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in the American Midwest where the coronavirus pandemic has exploded again, as they head into the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesd...

Revocation of Kamal Nath's star campaigner status: Cong to move SC

The Congress on Friday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commissions decision to revoke the star campaigner status of its senior leader Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Congress Rajya Sabha me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020