Limit of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine increased from 7,000 to 15,000 per day

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday increased the maximum limit of pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine from 7,000 to 15,000 per day from November 1. "Instead of a ceiling of 7,000 mentioned at para 3(ix), the upper limit for the permissible number of pilgrims to SMVD Shrine, Katra, shall be 15,000, with effect from 01.11.2020," the order issued by Jammu and Kashmir administration read.

The order also said that the requirement for travelers to undergo 14-day home quarantine as mentioned at Para 6 shall be deleted. "All other protocol or instructions shall continue to remain valid till 30.11.2020," it added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary has issued guidelines to extend lockdown in containment zones in Jammu and Kashmir till November 30. The unlock guidelines will remain in place outside containment zones. These guidelines were issued under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Earlier, the limit of pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was increased from 5,000 to 7,000 per day.

Mata Vaishno Devi was decorated with flowers and renowned bhajan singers performed at the Vaishno Devi Darbar on the nine days of Navratras. According to the union health ministry, there are 6,928 active cases with 85,370 recovered and 1,466 deaths so far. (ANI)