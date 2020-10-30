PM visits State of Unity, inaugurates Cactus Garden in Gujarat's Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Statue of Unity and also inaugurated Cactus Garden in Gujarat's Kevadia on Friday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present there.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He flagged off Ekta Cruise Service, a ferry ride from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to Statue of Unity in Kevadia. The 40-minute ride can be covered by a boat which can ferry 200 passengers at a time.

An official release said that New Gora Bridge has been built especially for the operation of the six-kilometre ferry service. A boating channel has been constructed to provide boating services to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity. He inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia. Sardar Patel Zoological Park has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in Kevadia. He took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park. He also inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and provides information to visitors about their usage and importance. (ANI)