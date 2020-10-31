Himachal Pradesh records 15 new cases of COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh reported 15 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours taking the state tally to 21,813, the state Health Department said on Saturday. According to the state Health Department, 18,797 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection while the active cases in the state stand at 2,678.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 309 fatalities due to Covid-19 till date. Meanwhile, with 48,268 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. (ANI)