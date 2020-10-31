7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagachaitanya sustained head injuries when revenue officials of Anantapur district were carrying out the demolition work, while his grandmother Narayanamma (56) got injured as she rushed to rescue him.

According to the local residents, the child was playing in the area when some debris fell on his head. They were taken to RDT Hospital at Bathalapalli. Following the incident, the residents lodged a protest demanding that a relief and rehabilitation package should have been issued to them before the government undertook the demolition drive. They also pelted stones on the vehicles of revenue and police officials. Following this, Dharmavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramakanth and Circle Inspector Chinna Peddaiah visited the village and reviewed the situation.

Peddaiah said the seven-year-old, who was playing nearby, came to the site all of a sudden, while the demolition work was going on. "Some debris fell on his head. His grandmother also sustained injuries while she tried to rescue him." He added that the child and his grandmother are safe and stable.

"No case has been registered as nobody has complained about the accident so far," the DSP further said. (ANI)

Also Read: Prakash Javadekar lauds Anantapur administration's initiative to encourage girls