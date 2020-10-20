Prakash Javadekar lauds Anantapur administration's initiative to encourage girls

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday praised the Anantapur district administration's initiative of giving the responsibility of the District Collector's office to a 16-year girl for one day. M Sravani, the daughter of a farm labourer of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, assumed the office of the District Collector on International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Javadekar wrote, "16-year old M. Sravani, the brave daughter of a farm labourer of Anantapur AP, assumed the office of Anantapur Dist. Collector on October 11. for one day. District Administration had decided to give an opportunity to one girl each as head of all govt. offices in the district." "A nice initiative by District Administration of Anantapur on International Day of the Girl Child," the Union Education Minister said in another tweet.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations. (ANI)