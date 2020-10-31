Left Menu
Capt Amarinder launches post-matric SC scholarship scheme to mark Valmiki Jayanti

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday formally launched Dr BR Ambedkar Post Matric SC Scholarship scheme, and also virtually laid the foundation stone of Rs 50 crore worth of projects at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal (Ram Tirath), Amritsar, to mark the auspicious occasion of the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:06 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday formally launched Dr BR Ambedkar Post Matric SC Scholarship scheme, and also virtually laid the foundation stone of Rs 50 crore worth of projects at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal (Ram Tirath), Amritsar, to mark the auspicious occasion of the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. As per a statement, the Chief Minister distributed certificates of the scholarships to students of the Scheduled Caste and congratulated the Valmiki Samaj for various schemes launched for the Dalit community in the state.

"The state scholarship scheme will ensure that poor SC students get a free higher education, which the Government of India had unfairly deprived them of with its abrupt withdrawal of central aid of Rs 800 crore to the state. The scholarship that is being launched without any financial contribution from the Centre, will provide a 100 per cent fee waiver for SC students to give them net savings of about Rs 550 crore," said Captain Amarinder Singh. The scheme, which will benefit more than 3 lakh SC students every year, will involve no upfront payment to government or private educational institutions and will provide free education against direct subsidy from the state government, along with a monthly stipend to buy books, uniforms etc.

The Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal projects, meanwhile, will include a Panorama on Maharishi Valmiki, Facade Lights, Filtration Plant in the Sarovar, Furniture for the Sarai, and Construction of a Parikrama. Virtually inaugurating the temporary campus of the ITI at Ram Tirath, Singh said, "Around 90 trainees had so far been admitted to the institute and the student strength will be raised to 240 by next year after the renovation of the building and procurement of machinery."(ANI)

