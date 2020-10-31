Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including state unit president Anil Chaudhary, also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary and participated in a Valmiki Jayanti programme at party office Rajiv Bhawan here.

The unit observed Kisan Adhikar Diwas on the day against three farm legislations of the Modi government passed recently by Parliament. Chaudhary while addressing gatherings of partymen and farmers at other events in Mehrauli and Najafgarh said the three laws were anti-farmer and asserted his party will continue its struggle against them.

The IYC activists led by the president of the outfit Srinivas B V paid homage to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Patel and organised 'Kisan Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar. "We pledge to fight for the rights of our annadata farmers," Srinivas said.

IYC in-charge Krishna Allaveru said the 'Kisan Satyagraha' by the Youth Congress was an attempt to woke up the "anti-farmer" government at the Centre. Other leaders of IYC, including national secretaries Hemant Ogle, Khusboo Sharma, Mohit Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Delhi unit vice presidents Ranvijay Lochav and Shubham Sharma, also participated in the programme.