Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including state unit president Anil Chaudhary, also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary, and participated in a Valmiki Jayanti programme at party office Rajiv Bhawan here. The unit observed Kisan Adhikar Diwas on the day against three farm legislations of the Modi government passed recently by Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:52 IST
Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary
The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including state unit president Anil Chaudhary, also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary and participated in a Valmiki Jayanti programme at party office Rajiv Bhawan here. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including state unit president Anil Chaudhary, also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary and participated in a Valmiki Jayanti programme at party office Rajiv Bhawan here.

The unit observed Kisan Adhikar Diwas on the day against three farm legislations of the Modi government passed recently by Parliament. Chaudhary while addressing gatherings of partymen and farmers at other events in Mehrauli and Najafgarh said the three laws were anti-farmer and asserted his party will continue its struggle against them.

The IYC activists led by the president of the outfit Srinivas B V paid homage to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Patel and organised 'Kisan Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar. "We pledge to fight for the rights of our annadata farmers," Srinivas said.

IYC in-charge Krishna Allaveru said the 'Kisan Satyagraha' by the Youth Congress was an attempt to woke up the "anti-farmer" government at the Centre. Other leaders of IYC, including national secretaries Hemant Ogle, Khusboo Sharma, Mohit Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Delhi unit vice presidents Ranvijay Lochav and Shubham Sharma, also participated in the programme.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sardar Patel could have changed the demographic look of the country : Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy Saturday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for being instrumental in the integration of princely states into India and said he could have changed the demographic look of the country had the...

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel as country observes 'National Unity Day'

India on Saturday observed National Unity Day to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with the president, the prime minister and a host of other dignitaries recalling his iron-willed leadership and patriotism...

Clinical SRH bowlers restrict RCB to 120/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 120 for seven in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. SRH strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular...

IPL 13: SRH's spirited bowling restrict RCB to 120/7

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 1207 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, the in-form opener Davdutt Padikkal 5 lost his wicket early as San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020