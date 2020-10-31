Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother, children rescued from Turkey quake rubble; death toll at 37

A mother and three of her children were pulled to safety on Saturday after being trapped for almost 18 hours under a building in the western Turkish city of Izmir that was flattened in a powerful earthquake. One of the children succumbed to his injuries later in hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in Izmir.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:44 IST
Mother, children rescued from Turkey quake rubble; death toll at 37
One of the children succumbed to his injuries later in hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in Izmir. Image Credit: ANI

A mother and three of her children were pulled to safety on Saturday after being trapped for almost 18 hours under a building in the western Turkish city of Izmir that was flattened in a powerful earthquake.

One of the children succumbed to his injuries later in hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in Izmir. The child was one of 37 people killed in Friday's quake: 35 in Turkey and two on the Greek island of Samos. Rescuers were continuing efforts to free the woman's fourth child. The mayor of the Aegean port city said around 180 people remained trapped.

"In the meantime, we are delighted to be hearing miracles happening as a result of diligent work by rescue teams," Mayor Tunc Soyer told television channel Fox TV. The quake destroyed at least 20 buildings in Izmir, causing panic in the city and setting off tidal waves that slammed into coastal areas and islands.

President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking in a televised address, said 885 people were injured, 15 of them critically. Koca, the health minister, said on Saturday 243 people were still being treated in Turkish hospitals, eight in critical condition. Environment Minister Murat Kurum said more than 100 people had been rescued so far.

Rescue work was punctuated by hundreds of aftershocks. By Saturday afternoon search operations had been completed in eight buildings and were continuing in nine others, officials said. One resident said both her parents were still trapped.

"I couldn't get any news. I couldn't get any news," the woman told Reuters when asked about attempts to reach them. Bulldozers removed debris from collapsed buildings while rescuers dismantled walls by hand. Workers set up 300 tents for those made homeless in the city, with 600 more tents on the way.

In a rare show of warmth between Turkey and Greece - caught up in a dispute over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean - Erdogan exchanged solidarity messages with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday. "Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together," Mitsotakis tweeted.

Erdogan responded in a tweet: "Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds. That two neighbours show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life." Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. Cooperation between the two countries after a devastating quake in 1999 led to a period of warmer ties between them.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tests for recruitment of police constables postponed

Puducherry, Oct 31 PTI All the tests for recruitment of constables, radio technicians and deck-handlers in the police department here have been postponed. The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be he...

Any attempt to unilaterally change status quo of LAC unacceptable: EAM on border row with China

In the midst of Sino-India border row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control is unacceptable and that the agreements between two countries mus...

NEWSMAKER-Brash and pugnacious, Trump has presided over a tumultuous presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted America First nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has fl...

IISc and IndianOil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen generation technology

The Indian Institute of Science IISc and the Research and Development Centre of IndianOil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020