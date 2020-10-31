Left Menu
Rajyotsav event: C'garh CM to launch several schemes on Nov 1

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch two key schemes related to distribution of fortified rice and setting up of English medium schools on Sunday during 'Rajyotsav' statehood celebrations, an official said. The CM will launch mobile hospital-cum-laboratories in 30 areas under Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, he said. "In the second phase of Rajyotsav function, state awards will be given.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:07 IST
Former AICC chief and MP Rahul Gandhi will take part online in the first phase of the function from noon while state Governor Anusuiya Uikey will attend the next phase through video conferencing from 1:30 pm, an official said. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch two key schemes related to the distribution of fortified rice and setting up of English medium schools on Sunday during 'Rajyotsav' statehood celebrations, an official said. Former AICC chief and MP Rahul Gandhi will take part online in the first phase of the function from noon while state Governor Anusuiya Uikey will attend the next phase through video conferencing from 1:30 pm, an official said.

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000, after the bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh. Unlike previous years, Rajyotsav is being held in two phases in a simple manner this year at the CM's official residence due to the coronavirus outbreak, said the public relations department, official.

"In the first phase, the CM will release the third instalment of cash benefit under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna to 18.38 lakh farmers. He will also inaugurate the Swami Atmanand Government English Medium School Scheme which aims at providing education in the language. Initially, 52 schools will be started," he informed. The CM will launch mobile hospital-cum-laboratories in 30 areas under Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, he said.

"In the second phase of Rajyotsav function, state awards will be given. The CM will dedicate five tourist resorts constructed under the Tribal Tourism Circuit. He will also perform e-Bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking) of development and beautification works at Rajim and Shivrinarayan under Ram Van Gaman Path tourism circuit project," he said. The fortified rice distribution scheme, under which iron and vitamin-enriched rice will be given through PDS etc, will be started on a pilot basis in Kondagaon district to fight malnutrition.

Baghel will also dedicate 132/33 KV Power Sub Station in Bijapur and the 87.5 kilometres long 132 KV Barsur-Bijapur line, which will ensure electricity supply to 23 remote villages in the Naxal-affected district, he added.

