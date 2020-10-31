Prabhas Fans Association of Karnataka plants 180 saplings under Green India Challenge

Prabhas Fans Association of Karnataka (PFAK) on Saturday participated in Green India Challenge at Kidwai Cancer Hospital, Diary circle here. They planted 180 medicinal plants including mosquito repellent plants in 1,500 square yards vacant land of Cancer Hospital.

According to the press note, Prabhas Fans Association of Karnataka stated that they would take up social activities every year drawing inspiration from 'Rebel' Stars Krishnam Raju and Prabhas. The association members stated that they have drawn inspiration to plant saplings from Prabhas in not only participating in Green India Challenge but also adopting 1,600 acres of Forest.

They pledged that they would develop 10,000 square feet's of Cancer Hospital into Urban Forest. Meanwhile, PFAK Founder President Ranjith Reddy thanked Rajya sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating Green India Challenge.

He thanked Kidwai Hospitals and Indus Hurbs for their cooperation in making the event successful. Para Swimmer Niranjan Mukundan, PFAK President Ashwin Reddy, Secretary Aashik , Active member James Muni Jhony Ranjith Gowda Girish and Team Kidwai Hospital PRO Basavappa, Indus Hurbs Founder Ravindra and others also participated in the event. (ANI)