Abhay Choudhary takes over as Director (Projects) of PGCIL

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Sunday said that Abhay Choudhary has assumed the charge as its Director (Projects)

Prior to this assignment, he has been working as Executive Director (Commercial & Regulatory Cell) along with the charge of CMD (Chairman & Managing Director) Coordination Cell, a PGCIL statement said. He is an electrical engineering graduate from NIT Durgapur and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IMT Ghaziabad. During his career spanning around 35 years in power sector, he has worked in various capacities in EHV Sub Stations and Transmission lines, both as an Operation & Maintenance executive as well as a construction engineer.