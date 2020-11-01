Encounter breaks out in J-K's Srinagar

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists here in Srinagar's Rangreth on Sunday. The operation is being carried out by police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"Encounter has started at Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," said the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. As per the Chinar Corps, a cordon was laid and contact was established, which was followed by a firefight. (ANI)