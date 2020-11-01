Adhir Chowdhury writes to Piyush Goyal to resume local train services in West Bengal

Left Menu
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the resumption of local train services in West Bengal, stating that "time is ripe enough to explore the possibilities of bouncing back local train services without compromising on the Covid protocols".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:40 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the resumption of local train services in West Bengal, stating that "time is ripe enough to explore the possibilities of bouncing back local train services without compromising on the Covid protocols". In the letter, Chowdhury said that many segments of services are still out of bounds for the common folk much to the discomfort of the regular passengers of train services, one such segment is the local train services in Kolkata and the other parts of West Bengal.

Highlighting that Metro services of Kolkata had been restored recently much to the relief of a large section of commuters, he said the service also triggered restiveness among the lakhs of commuters who used to avail local trains to meet their daily needs including employment. "What is observed that at a regular interval local people are seen in conflict with railway staff who are being ferried for rendering specific services and that also without knowing the nitty-gritty of the service protocols. As a result of conflict even common passengers were beaten black and blue by the railway police at Howrah station and thus drew a flak and indignation from the common people which could have been averted, provided your ministry and the government of West Bengal had applied their minds in view of the desperation of the passengers," he said.

"I do appeal to the sagacity of the greatest public transporter of India to indulge in seriouscontemplation in consultation with the state government of West Bengal in order to restore local train services as fast as you can and thus obliged," the Lok Sabha MP urged the Union Minister.

