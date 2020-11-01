Left Menu
Development News Edition

400 engineering students trained under Kerala Govt Internship Scheme

As many as 400 engineering students were trained under the internship scheme introduced by the Kerala government to impart additional skills to the students.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:04 IST
400 engineering students trained under Kerala Govt Internship Scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 400 engineering students were trained under the internship scheme introduced by the Kerala government to impart additional skills to the students. As per the government's statement, around 300 students did their internship along with their studies, while 100 after completing their course. The students completed their internships at various local bodies and leading private companies and the graduates did internships at local bodies and organisations like KSCADC, Life Mission, KILA and Rebuild Kerala.

Those who completed their internship were appointed as trainees on a contract basis for one year to assist the technical section in maintenance work under various schemes in 64 cluster Grama Panchayats under the Department. They were paid a salary of Rs 10,000. In the next phase, undergraduate and postgraduate students in disciplines other than engineering will also be offered internships in areas where they want to explore future employment.

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) scheme under the Department of Higher Education is being implemented to enable students to get better jobs through additional skills. The students can opt for an internship along with their study or post-study and they can also apply for a short-term internship during their studies as part of the curriculum. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors' title

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes team clinched an unprecedented seventh successive Formula One constructors title with four races to spare. They did it in one-...

COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochis beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.Visuals from the citys beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 ...

Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 1 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 ...

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the worlds strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. More than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020