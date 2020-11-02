Left Menu
Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he later received in donation.

02-11-2020
Kanta Prasad speaks with ANI in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The dhaba located in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar came into limelight after the YouTube blogger uploaded a video on October 7, highlighting the hardship being faced by Prasad and his family due to lack of customers. The video received tremendous response on social media and a large number of people visited the three-decade-old Baba ka Dhaba and donated money. But the 80-year-old owner has accused Wasan of misappropriating the money by carrying out transactions in the latter's bank account.

"I have registered a complaint against Gaurav Wasan because of his perfidy. Gaurav Wasan received all the money in his as well as his wife and brother's bank accounts," Prasad told ANI on Monday. Prasad said that he had received Rs 75,000 cash from people who had come to his eatery after the video went viral. Later, Wasan allegedly asked him to deposit the amount in bank, citing it's not safe to keep the money on person.

The YouTuber also told Prasad that he has received an amount of Rs 2 lakh for his dhaba. However, the octogenarian alleged that the YouTube blogger "did not hand him any receipt of the money received." Following this Prasad filed a complaint against Wasan and his associates on Sunday for cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds and others, besides causing wrongful loss to him and wrongful gain to them.

When ANI tried to contact Wasan on Monday over the phone, he was unavailable.

