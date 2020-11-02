Left Menu
Development News Edition

NERSA may process licence applications for self-generation facilities

“The approval means that prospective applicants are no longer required to obtain Ministerial approval for deviation from the IRP 2019 before applying to NERSA for a licence,” NERSA said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:13 IST
NERSA may process licence applications for self-generation facilities
NERSA said it's committed to processing licence applications timeously in order to ensure the security of supply. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has approved that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) may process licence applications for self-generation facilities of above 1MW, even if they do not comply with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019).

"The approval means that prospective applicants are no longer required to obtain Ministerial approval for deviation from the IRP 2019 before applying to NERSA for a licence," NERSA said in a statement.

The Minister has granted the approval in accordance with section 10(2)(g) of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No. 4 of 2006).

The approval granted relates to generation facilities that fall into the following categories:

A generation facility that is connected to the national grid, in circumstances in which the generation facility supplies electricity to a single customer and there is no wheeling of that electricity through the national grid; and/or

A generation facility that is connected to the national grid, in circumstances in which the generation facility is operated solely to supply a single customer or related customers by transporting electricity through the national grid where wheeling arrangements are in place between all affected parties.

"However, the approval by the Minister in the above generation facility categories excludes those that involve local government (provinces and municipalities) or supply to local government, as these will be addressed separately," NERSA said.

NERSA said it's committed to processing licence applications timeously in order to ensure the security of supply.

All other licensing requirements, as prescribed by NERSA, in terms of section 10 of the Electricity Regulation Act remain in place.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Centre to file status report in six weeks on proceedings in UK to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India.

SC asks Centre to file status report in six weeks on proceedings in UK to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India....

FOREX-Euro, yen implied volatility highest since April as traders prep for US election

One-week implied volatility gauging levels in the euro and the Japanese yen rose to their highest since beginning of April, reflecting traders angst ahead of the U.S. election on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar rose on Monday as investors prepared ...

Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the CM is tired and not able to handle the state anymore. Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. Therere only 77 policemen per...

Euro zone factory activity boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Manufacturing growth in the euro zone soared in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed. Also likely of concern to pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020